Rajasthan PTET 2020 first allotment list to be released today at ptetdcb2020.com

education

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:47 IST

Rajasthan PTET 2020: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner will release the first allotment list for Rajasthan PTET 2020 on Sunday, October 18, 2020, on its official website.

Once the allotment list is released, candidates who have appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 can check the allotment list online at ptetdcb2020.com.

The college declared the results for Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was conducted on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

PTET is conducted for admissions in two-year B.Ed course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across Rajasthan state.

As per the official notice, candidates whose name is there in the first allotment list of the RPTET, have to pay the fees of Rs 22000 from October 18 to 23, 2020.

If candidates name appear in the first allotment list, then they need to upload the following documents:

Class 12th marks table

Signed proclamation letter

Own recent photo selfie

Category certificate SC ST OBC MBC EWS etc.