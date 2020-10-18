e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan PTET 2020 first allotment list to be released today at ptetdcb2020.com

Rajasthan PTET 2020 first allotment list to be released today at ptetdcb2020.com

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Once the allotment list is released, candidates who have appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 can check the allotment list online at ptetdcb2020.com.

education Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:47 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan times, New Delhi
Rajasthan PTET 2020.
Rajasthan PTET 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Rajasthan PTET 2020: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner will release the first allotment list for Rajasthan PTET 2020 on Sunday, October 18, 2020, on its official website.

Once the allotment list is released, candidates who have appeared for the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 can check the allotment list online at ptetdcb2020.com.

The college declared the results for Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was conducted on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

PTET is conducted for admissions in two-year B.Ed course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across Rajasthan state.

As per the official notice, candidates whose name is there in the first allotment list of the RPTET, have to pay the fees of Rs 22000 from October 18 to 23, 2020.

If candidates name appear in the first allotment list, then they need to upload the following documents:

Class 12th marks table

Signed proclamation letter

Own recent photo selfie

Category certificate SC ST OBC MBC EWS etc.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
India’s daily Covid-19 caseload drops; EU, US see record rise
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Women’s March to protest Trump administration’s nomination to Supreme Court
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
Pradhan of Mulayam’s village and childhood friend dies after 48-year reign
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In