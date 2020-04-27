e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan PTET 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

Rajasthan PTET 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was to be conducted on May 10 at various centers in all district headquarters in the state.

education Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:08 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination has been postponed till further orders.
Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination has been postponed till further orders. (Shutterstock)
         

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020 has been postponed in view of the coronavirus situation in the country. A notification regarding the postponement of the PTET 2020 exam has been issued on the official website of Office Of Coordinator PTET 2020.

Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was to be conducted on May 10 at various centres in all district headquarters in the state. However, PTET 2020 examination has been postponed till further orders and a new date for conducting PTET 2020 examination will be announced after the end of the lockdown.

A total of 3,27,270 candidates have applied for the two-year BA/Bed course, while 153,696 have applied for four year BA Bed/BSc Bed course. Thus, a total of 4,80,926 candidates have applied for the exam.

Candidates have been further informed, through the notification, that they can make corrections in the application form till May 5 by visiting ptetdcb2020.com or ptetdcb2020.org.

The Government Dungar College, Bikaner is organising body for the examinations.

Note: Candidates should visit the official website regularly for latest news and updates about the examination.

tags
top news
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Mahindra Alturas G4 BS 6 price details revealed
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
Never Have I Ever review: New Netflix show takes desi drama worldwide
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
‘He has set the bar so high’: Williamson picks best batsman across formats
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
Watch: Chennai police stop ambulance to allow VIP convoy to pass 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus lockdownCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiHrithik RoshanRajasthan Covid-19 CasesTelangana COVID-19 CasesGujarat Covid-19 casesKanika Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News