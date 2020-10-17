e-paper
Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course declared at ptetdcb2020.com, here’s how to check

Rajasthan PTET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination can check their results online at ptetdcb2020.com.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajasthan PTET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Rajasthan PTET results 2020: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the results of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 examination for BEd two year course on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination can check their results online at ptetdcb2020.com.

The college conducted the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination for BEd two year course on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course.

How to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course:

Visit the official website at ptetdcb2020.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “BEd 2 year course”

A new page will appear on the displays screen

Click on the link that reads, “Result PTET 2020”

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan PTET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

