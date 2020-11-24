e-paper
Rajasthan raises scholarship amount for Sainik School students

Press Trust of India
Sainik School students.
Sainik School students.(HT file)
         

The Rajasthan government has decided to increase the scholarship amount and annual family income ceiling of students studying in Sainik Schools in the state.

The state government will provide Rs 15,000-37,500 instead of Rs 10,000-25,000 to its bona fide students studying in Sainik Schools in Chittorgarh and Jhunjhunu, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal of the Finance Department. According to the proposal, Rs 25,000 is payable for tuition fee in the form of full scholarship to students studying in Sainik Schools having annual family income of Rs 1.2 lakh.

The annual family income limit has been increased to Rs 3 lakh and the scholarship amount in form of tuition fee payable has been increased to Rs 37,500.

Similarly, the current annual family income limit of students eligible for 3/4th scholarship has been revised from Rs 1.2 lakh-1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh-5 lakh per annum. Now, for the tuition fee in the form of 3/4th scholarship, the amount will be Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 20,000.

According to the proposal, the current annual family income limit of Sainik School students eligible for half the scholarship has been increased from Rs 1.8 lakh-2.4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh-7.5 lakh. The scholarship amount has also been revised from Rs 15,000 to 20,000.

The current annual family income limit of students eligible for one-fourth scholarship has been increased to Rs 7.5 lakh-10 lakh as against Rs 2.4 lakh-3 lakh. Also, the scholarship amount of tuition fee payable has also been increased to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000, according to the proposal.

