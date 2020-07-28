Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today, 11 lakh students to get their results

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 09:18 IST

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the RBSE class 10th results today at 4 pm. Once the result is out students can check their results at rajresults.nic.in. The result will also be available on our HT Result portal at hindustantimes.com.

The RBSE 10th exam was scheduled to be held from March 14 to 27. However, some papers were postponed due to Coronavirus related lockdown. The Rajasthan Board then conducted the remaining papers from June 27 to 30.

Earlier this month, Rajasthan board declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were announced on July 8 and 13, 2020, respectively. A total of 91.96% of students passed the RBSE 12th science exam, while 94.49% of students passed the RBSE 12th commerce stream exams. RBSE had declared 12th arts results on July 21 in which 90.70% of students passed.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check on official website

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 10 results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

