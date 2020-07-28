RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board 10th result to be declared today, when and where to check scores

RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the class 10th results today, July 28. The RBSE 10th Result will be announced at 4 pm. Around 11 lakh students have taken the BSER 10th exam who will get their results today. Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal. An SMS alert about the declaration of result will also be sent to the pre-registered students by HT as soon as it is released. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam result, direct link, steps to check, pass percentages and topper lists.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Follow RBSE Rajasthan class 10th Result live updates:

09:48 am IST RBSE 10th Result 2020: Check last year pass percent In 2019, a total of 79.85% of students passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and that of boys was 79.45%.





09:30 am IST RBSE 10th Result: How many students took the exam this year This year, 11, 79,830 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 board examination





09:20 am IST RBSE 10th scores will be available at HT result portal from 4 pm onwards HT Result portal will show the RBSE 10th result at hindustantimes.com. Students can check their scores from 4 pm onwards. Here’s the direct link.



