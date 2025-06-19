Edit Profile
    Live

    RSOS Result 2025 OUT Live: Rajasthan 10th, 12th open school results declared

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 19, 2025 12:23 PM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th open school results have been declared. Check live updates below.

    RSOS Result 2025 OUT Live: Rajasthan 10th, 12th open school results announced
    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipu declared Class 10th and 12th results 2025 today, June 19. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the result at the Shiksha Sankul campus. Candidates can check their marks on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. RSOS Class 10th and 12th final examinations were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, owing to the India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. They were held from May 28 to 30, 2025....Read More

    According to Live Hindustan, this year, a total of 1,03,004 students – 53,501 Class 10th and 49,503 Class 12th students –  appeared for the Rajasthan Open School's Class 10th and 12th final examinations. 

    Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to check

    Go to rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

    The result links for Class 10th and 12th will be displayed on the home page. 

    Click on the result link for your class.

    Enter the requested information.

    Submit and check the result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 19, 2025 12:23 PM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Result out

    June 19, 2025 12:12 PM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: When was exam held

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: RSOS examinations were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, owing to the India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. They were held from May 28 to 30, 2025.

    June 19, 2025 11:59 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Websites to check marks

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Websites to check RSOS Class 10th and 12th results are- 

    rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and 

    rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

    June 19, 2025 11:40 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Website not opening

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: The official website for RSOS result – rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos/ – is not opening. When available, the result link will be shared here. 

    June 19, 2025 11:35 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Over 1 lakh students appeared

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: As per Live Hindustan, over 1 lakh students appeared for the exam.

    Total: 1,03,004 students 

    Class 10th: 53,501 students 

    Class 12th: 49,503 students.

    June 19, 2025 11:23 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Who will announce results

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the result at the Shiksha Sankul campus at 11:30 am.

    June 19, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Where to check

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: After the result announcement, candidates can check their marks on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos.

    June 19, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Result time

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: RSOS will declare the Class 10th and 12th final exam results at 11:30 am. 

    June 19, 2025 11:14 AM IST

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Results today

    Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 Live Updates: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) will announce 10th and 12th final exam results today, June 19.

