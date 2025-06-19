RSOS Result 2025 OUT Live: Rajasthan 10th, 12th open school results declared

Rajasthan RSOS Result 2025 OUT Live Updates: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) Jaipu declared Class 10th and 12th results 2025 today, June 19. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced the result at the Shiksha Sankul campus. Candidates can check their marks on rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. RSOS Class 10th and 12th final examinations were held from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, owing to the India-Pakistan tensions, the exams were postponed in six districts, including Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur. They were held from May 28 to 30, 2025....Read More

According to Live Hindustan, this year, a total of 1,03,004 students – 53,501 Class 10th and 49,503 Class 12th students – appeared for the Rajasthan Open School's Class 10th and 12th final examinations.

Rajasthan RSOS Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to check

Go to rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

The result links for Class 10th and 12th will be displayed on the home page.

Click on the result link for your class.

Enter the requested information.

Submit and check the result.