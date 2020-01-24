RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 926 posts today, check application link here

education

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:27 IST

Today is the last date to apply for RBI Assistant recruitment 2020. If you have not applied yet,you should do it before end of the day. Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the posts.

The online application process began on January 23, 2020. Candidates can apply online at rbi.gov.in.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to close on January 16 but the last date was then extended till January 24. With this recruitment drive, RBI will recruit 926 assistants.

Click here to apply online

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Educational qualification

•At least a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks (pass class for SC/ST/PWD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

•A candidate belonging to Ex-servicemen category (except dependents of ex-servicemen) should either be a graduate from a recognized University or should have passed the matriculation or its equivalent examination of the Armed Forces and rendered at least 15 years of defense service.

•Candidates applying for the post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the state/ any of the states falling under the recruiting office.

RBI Assistant Recruitment Exam 2020:

The online preliminary recruitment exam will be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. The online main examination will be held in March 2020. However, the dates are tentative in nature and can be changed.

Age limit:

Candidate should be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Check RBI Assistant official notification here: