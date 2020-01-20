e-paper
Home / Education / RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 926 vacancies extended till Jan 24

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: Application process to fill 926 vacancies extended till Jan 24

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistant. Here’s the direct link to apply online for the RBI assistant recruitment 2020...

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 13:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBI Assistant recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
Reserve Bank of India has extended the last date for the registration process for the RBI assistant recruitment to January 24, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the recruitment process can now apply online at rbi.org.in on or before January 24 instead of January 16, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistant. The online preliminary recruitment examination will be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. The online main examination will be held in March 2020. However, the dates are tentative in nature and can be changed as per the needs and requirement of the organization.

According to the official notification, “One arm affected (Right or Left); BL – Both legs affected but not arms; OL – One leg affected (Right or Left), HI candidates: PD - Partially Deaf; D – Deaf, VH candidates: B - Blind; LV- Low Vision. Candidates belonging to 4th category (D) defined under Right of Persons with Disabilities Act. 2016 (RPWD Act. 2016) such as autism, intellectual disability, specific learning disability and mental illness and multiple disabilities from amongst persons under clauses (a) to (d) including deaf- blindness may apply for the post, if they comply with all other terms and condition of notification. Further, the date of submission of on-line application is extended up to January 24, 2020.”

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

