e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

RBI Grade B Exam Analysis: Difficulty level moderate, say students

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted its recruitment exam for RBI Grade B today, which is one of the most reputed exams in the banking sector.

education Updated: Nov 09, 2019 16:14 IST
Vijay Jha
Vijay Jha
New Delhi
(HIndustan Times file)
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted its recruitment exam for RBI Grade B today, which is one of the most reputed exams in the banking sector. This year, the RBI Grade B notification was released for 199 vacancies for three posts, which are A) General B) DEPR- Department of Economic Policy and Research and C) DSIM- Department of Statistics and Information Management.

Hindustantimes

Around 2.5 to 3 lakh candidates appear every year for the exam. The exam had 4 sections for which sectional time was given. The level of the examination was easy to moderate.

Quantitative Aptitude was one of the easiest sections to score while Reasoning Ability was the hardest. General Awareness section’s difficulty level was moderate with majority of questions being asked from current affairs ranging from the month of August to September.

The sections were sequenced in the order of General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. Below is the section- wise analysis:

General Awareness:

Majority of the questions were based on Current Affairs, from the months of September and October.

1.In the current affairs, many questions could be seen from the recently conducted summits.

2.The number of questions from the section of Static G K was 6-7.

3.A few questions were asked from budget and economic issues, which ranged in between 5-6.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Students who are planning to appear for the exam next year should focus on improving their speed and accuracy. You should aim to attempt 130+ questions to crack the exam.

This exam analysis is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the RBI Grade B aspirants.

(Vijay Jha, Academic Head, Banking Exams at Gradeup)

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News