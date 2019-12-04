e-paper
RBI Grade B Phase-1 2019: Mark sheet and cut off marks released at rbi.gov.in

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2019: The Phase 1 recruitment examination was held on November 9, 2019, and the results were declared on November 18, 2019.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 10:41 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Reserve Bank of India has released the RBI Grade B Phase 1 marks sheet and cut off marks 2019 on Monday, December 2, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their marks sheet online at rbi.org.in.

The Phase 1 recruitment examination was held on November 9, 2019, and the results were declared on November 18, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 199 vacancies for three posts, which are A) General B) DEPR- Department of Economic Policy and Research and C) DSIM- Department of Statistics and Information Management.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 cut off marks:

Here’s the direct link to check the mark sheet and cut off marks.

How to check

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, scroll down and click on the opportunities @RBI link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Under current vacancies tab, appearing at the top of the webpage, click on the Results

5.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I online examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Batch Year-2019’

6.A new page will appear on the display screen

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.Mark sheet will appear on the display screen

9.Download the mark sheet and take its print out for future reference.

