RBI Grade B phase 1 results 2019 declared at rbi.org.in

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 11:16 IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday declared the results of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR)-2019, Paper I examination for Officers in Grade ‘B’ for Department of Economics and Policy Research 2019 and Paper I for Officers in Grade ‘B’ for Department of Information and Statistics 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of RBI or here is the direct link to go to the result page:

Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II for Grade ‘B’ (General) (DR) 2019

Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II-Paper II and III for Grade ‘B’ - DEPR 2019

Roll Numbers of candidates shortlisted for Phase-II –Paper II and III for Grade ‘B’ - DSIM 2019

The phase II examination will be held on December 1 and December 2 and its can be checked below:

The admit card for the phase II examinations will be released shortly at rbi.org.in.