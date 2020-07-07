e-paper
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board class 12 science results to be declared tomorrow

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: The results can be checked after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020.
RBSE 12th Science Result 2020.(HT file)
         

RBSE 12th Science Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) will be announcing the result of Class 12 board science examinations on Wednesday, July 8 at 4 pm. The results can be checked after declaration on the official website of Rajasthan board at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Education Minister, Govind Singh Dotasra shared this information on his official twitter handle.  

Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Science Result 2019: Here is how to check after it is announced

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board at rajresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 12 science results as required

4) Key in your credentials and login

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

Last year, a total of 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 examination.

