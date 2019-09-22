Registration begins for 43rd All India Entrance exam for Fire Sub Officers 2019, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:27 IST

National fire service college, Nagpur has invited online applications for the 43rd All India Entrance Examination for admission into 45th and 46th Ex. Sub Officer Course. Candidates interested and eligible for the course can apply online at nfscnagpur.nic.in.

The duration of the Sub Officers Course is 33 weeks out of which 21 weeks will be held at the Regional Training Centre.

The written examination will be conducted on October 13, 2019. The entrance examination will be objective in nature.

Here’s the direct link to the online application.

Age limit:

Candidates applying for the Entrance Examination should be between 18 and 25 years as on January 1, 2020. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates under SC/ST and 3 years for OBC applicants.

Education Qualification:

Candidate must have a graduate degree or a three-year diploma in any stream of engineering recognized by the A.I.C.T.E. or Board of Technical Education.

Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination on or before August 31, 2019.

Physical Standard:

1. For Male Minimum: Height: 165 cm. (Relaxable by 5 cm in the case of Nepali, Garhwalls, Assamese, Gorkha & Nagaland tribes). Chest: 81 cm unexpanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm Weight: min. 50 kg.

2. For Female Minimum: Height: 157 cm. (Relaxable by 2.5 cm in the case of Garhwalls, Assamese, Gorkha & Nagaland tribes). Weight: min. 46 kg.

Application Fee:

1. General Candidates: Rs 100

2. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category: Rs 25

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link adjacent to, ‘ 43RD All India Entrance Examination For External Sub-Officers Course Online Application,’ appearing on the homepage

3. You will be redirected to another page

4. Click on the tab, ‘Online Form’

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Read the instructions carefully and proceed ahead

7. Fill in the required information and submit

8. Download the application form and take its print out for any future references.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 18:25 IST