Registration for IITs, other engineering institutes likely from June 16

The registration for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) is expected to start on June 16, as the JEE Advanced results were announced on Friday.

A total of 100 institutes, including 23 IITs, 23 IIITs, 31 NITs and 23 GFTIs , will go for admissions through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)/Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).

The admission to IITs will be on the basis of JEE Advanced while the admission at IIITs, NITs and GFTIs will be on the basis of JEE Main.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12, here will also go for admission in undergraduate technology programmes through JoSAA . This is the second year for the college to go for admissions through JoSAA.

All eligible candidates, who have qualified JEE Main or JEE Advanced examination, will have to register themselves online for JoSAA-2018 at the website https://josaa2019.in.

During the online registration, candidates will be required to fill the choice of the institutes before submitting the application.

Expected dates for seat allocation

While the first round of mock seat allocation will start in the third week of June, the second round of mock seat allocation will take place in June last week, during which the students will have to do the final registration and choice filling.

However, the exact dates for seat allocation are yet to be announced.

The first round of seat allocation will start in the last week of June and the first list of seats filled will be displayed in the first week of July.

608 seats at PEC to be filled through JoSAA

608 seats will be up for grabs at PEC through JoSAA.

There is 50% reservation for Chandigarh quota and 50% seats will be available for students living outside Chandigarh.

The aspirants can visit the website www.pec.ac.in for more information. PEC offers eight undergraduate courses which include aerospace engineering, civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering, mechanical engineering, materials and metallurgical engineering, and production and industrial engineering

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 07:17 IST