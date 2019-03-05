Reservation in varsity faculty positions: Centre to bring ordinance to reintroduce 200 point roster, says Paswan

The Narendra Modi government will bring an ordinance within a day or two to reintroduce the 200 point roaster in appointment of faculty members that was invalidated by the Supreme Court in its January 22 order, union minister Ram Vilas Paswan said at a press conference in Patna on Tuesday.

On January 22, the Supreme Court had upheld a ‘controversial’ Allahabad High Court verdict mandating department to be considered as unit while implementing reservation for SC/ST/OBC in faculty positions in colleges and universities. The department based roster is called the 13 point roster that many teaching and students associations alleged has disastrous implications of decimating SC/ST/OBC reservation in university faculty positions.

In the previously accepted 200 point system, the reservation and recruitment took place taking the entire university as a single unit. The opposition had been crying foul against the government for its slackness and failing to file an SLP in the apex court and bringing an ordinance over the pertinent issue.

“We would have come up with the ordinance long time back but were rendered helpless as the Supreme Court barred us from filing a special leave petition (SLP) till it passed an order in the case. The SC order eventually came on January 22 and the Pulwama attack occurred on February 14 diverting our entire focus on protecting the nation’s boundaries,” said Paswan, asserting that the government is on board with the people protesting over the issue and would soon address their grievances.

He criticized the opposition for shedding crocodile tears and hitting the streets in protest over the issue it was least bothered when UPA was in power. “You can’t do anything with the opposition of our country that wants to declare itself martyr with a mere finger cut,” he said, adding, “The ordinance is ready with the government and would be brought in the next cabinet slated most probably on Wednesday. I assure the ordinance will be tabled before the model code of conduct is introduced.”

Paswan said the ordinance will also include reservation for the 10 % poor upper caste and the backwards among minorities, who were included in the Mandal Commission. He said it’s a common issue that concerns all parties, not merely of the opposition. “Those who are frightened that they might lose their reservation be rest assured that as long as Paswan is in the government, they would not allow their constitutional rights being compromised,” he said.

The union minister said his party has been raising the demand for an Indian Judicial Service (IJS) system on the lines of UPSC so that recruitment of judges could be made transparent and people from all sections of society are selected and appointed to top judicial posts. “At present, there is hardly many SC or ST judges at higher judicial systems. Our Prime Minister had raised the issue at a couple of forums and I am sure with him continuing in the next term, we would be able to address this problem as well.”

What is the issue? The crucial quota issue refers to 13 point roster system that takes each department as a unit and implements the recruitment and reservation policy for teacher keeping the department as a unit.

The Allabahad HC in 2017 had ruled individual departments and not universities or colleges will be considered as the unit for implementing reservation for SC/ST or OBC in appointment of faculty members.

The Supreme Court in its January 22 order upheld the order.

Several students and teaching associations have criticized the order alleging it will have disastrous implications of decimating SC/ST/OBC reservation in university faculty positions.

The opposition had pulled up the Modi government for failing to file SLP in SC or brining an ordinance.

On Tuesday, people opposed to the SC ruling had called Bharat bandh. Several opposition parties had joined the bandh.

Earlier, universities adopted a system under which every fourth teachers was appointed from OBC category, seventh from SC category and 14th from ST category

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 21:10 IST