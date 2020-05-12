e-paper
RGSSH Recruitment 2020: 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, and others on offer

RGSSH Recruitment 2020: 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, and others on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format through email from May 7 to 22, 2020.

education Updated: May 12, 2020 19:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Govt. of Delhi, has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, LDC, Social Worker and others on contractual basis on its official website.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital has decided that no examination fee will be charged from the applicants.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 418 vacancies of Staff Nurse, LDC, Social Worker and others. Out of which, 209 vacancies are for Nursing Officers/Staff Nurse, 98 for Technician Grade II, 51 for Assistant Professor, 14 each for Associate Professor, and LDC, 11 for Professor , 8 for Medical Officer, 4 for Pharmacist, 3 for Physiotherapist, 2 each for Dietician, and Technician Grade I, and one each for Social Worker, and Office Superintendent. However, the number of posts are tentative in nature and may vary (may increase or decrease) at the time of final selection.

Candidates can send their application along in the prescribed format to the following e-mail IDs on or before the deadline.

1. Assistant Professor - aprgssh@gmail.com

2. Associate Professor - asprgssh@gmail.com

3. Professor - prgssh@gmail.com

4. Medical Officer - morgssh@gmail.com

5. Nursing Officers/ Staff Nurse - norgssh@gmail.com

6. Technician Grade I - tecrgssh1@gmail.com

7. Technician Grade II - tecrgssh@gmail.com

8. Dietician - ditergssh@gmail.com

9. Pharmacist - phrgssh@gmail.com

10. Physiotherapist - physiorgssh@gmail.com

11. Office Superintendent (Engineering Services) - osrgssh@gmail.com

12. Social Worker - socrgssh@gmail.com

13. LDC - ldcrgssh@gmail.com

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

