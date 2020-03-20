RIMC Admission 2020- 21: Apply for Rashtriya Indian Military College admission 2020- 21 before March 31

education

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 10:08 IST

Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun has invited applications for admission in January 2021 session. Students who are studying in or have passed class 7th are eligible to apply. The entrance examination will be conducted on June 1 and 2, 2020 at selected centres in India.

Only boys are eligible for the admission. The examination will include both, written and viva-voce test followed by a medical examination.

PROSPECTUS

The prospectus - cum - application form with set of old question papers for the above examination can be obtained by speed post from the “The Commandant,Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, Uttarakhand, PIN 248 003.”by sending a written request with a Demand Draft to the value of Rs.600/- for general candidates and Rs.555/- for SC/ST candidates along with caste certificates drawn in favour of “The Commandant, R I M C, Dehradun”, payable at State Bank of India -Tel. Bhavan Branch, Dehradun (Code – 01576) or by making online payment of Rs.600/- for general candidates and Rs.555/- for SC/ST candidates through RIMC website - www.rimc.gov.in.

EXAM PATTERN:

The written exam will consist of three papers namely English, mathematics and general knowledge. The medium of examination will be in English and Hindi for maths and GK papers.

Those who will clear the written test will have to appear for an interview. The interview or viva-voce will be held to test the intelligence and personality of the candidates. The interview will be conducted on October 6, 2020. Minimum pass marks in each paper including interview will be 50%

HOW TO APPLY:

Candidates will have to send their application form with two passport size photograph, domicile certificate of the candidate, birth certificate issued by municipal corporation/ gram panchayat, SC/ ST certificate from principal of the school in original with photograph on it attested stating the date of birth an in which class he is studying.

The application form with the documents should reach the respective state government of which their parents/ guardians are domicile of, by March 31. Don’t send the application to RIMC office.

AGE LIMIT:

Aspirant should not be less than 11 and a half years in age and should not have attained the age of 13 as on January 1, 2021.

Candidates can check the official notice on the website RIMC at www.rimc.gov.in.

FEE:

The annual fee is Rs 42, 400. It may increase from time to time. A security deposit of Rs 20,000 should be made at the time of entry. This will be refunded when the students pass out.

Check official notice here