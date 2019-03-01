RPF Constable answer sheets released, here’s how to download

RPF Constable answer keys: The Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the answer key for the exams conducted for the recruitment of constable at group C and D level posts. Candidates can access the answer keys at its official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

The phase I written exam was conducted for constable posts from December 2018 to February 2019.

RPF Constable answer keys: Steps to download

Visit the official website at constable1.rpfonlinereg.org

Click on the link that reads ‘view answer sheet’

Click on the post, group A, B, F (for which you applied for)

Key in the required login details

Your answer key will be displayed.

RPF constable answer sheet: Here’s the direct link

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 11:30 IST