e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

RPSC Food Safety Officer admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download hall ticket

RPSC Food Safety Officer admit card 2019 : The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for Food Safety Officer examination 2019.

education Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:54 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for Food Safety Officer examination 2019.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for Food Safety Officer examination 2019. (HT file)
         

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for Food Safety Officer examination 2019. The examination will be held on November 25 between 9am and 12pm at Ajmer district headquarter.

Steps to download the RPSC Research Exam 2016 admit cards:

1) Go to RPSC’s official website 2) Click on link for ‘Admit card for Food Safety Officer exam 2019’ 3) Click on link for get admit card 4) Select exam and enter application ID, date of birth and captcha code on the login page that opens 5) Click on ‘Get admit card’ 6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 7) Take a print-out and save it on computer

Hindustantimes

Candidates must bring their admit card, a photo and their original photo ID card to the centre. They must reach the centre one hour before the commencement of exam.

tags
top news
Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
Kashmir situation normal, internet to be restored at apt time: Amit Shah
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
‘Nothing political’: BJP to Congress on withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhis
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
On Sharad Pawar’s meeting with PM Modi, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut clarifies
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
As Epstein died, guards responsible for monitoring him shopped online, slept
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
‘Released Lynn so that...’: KKR CEO responds to Yuvraj’s criticism
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
EPCA chief Bhure Lal calls out ‘delayed action’ against polluting activities
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sharad PawarGauri KhanIndia vs BangladeshRealme X2 ProDelhi Air QualityJharkhand Assembly Election 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News