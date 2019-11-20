RPSC Food Safety Officer admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 12:54 IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday released the admit card for Food Safety Officer examination 2019. The examination will be held on November 25 between 9am and 12pm at Ajmer district headquarter.

Steps to download the RPSC Research Exam 2016 admit cards:

1) Go to RPSC’s official website 2) Click on link for ‘Admit card for Food Safety Officer exam 2019’ 3) Click on link for get admit card 4) Select exam and enter application ID, date of birth and captcha code on the login page that opens 5) Click on ‘Get admit card’ 6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 7) Take a print-out and save it on computer

Candidates must bring their admit card, a photo and their original photo ID card to the centre. They must reach the centre one hour before the commencement of exam.