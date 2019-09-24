RPSC Recruitment of legal officer: Apply for 156 posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

education

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 12:07 IST

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications for 156 vacancies of junior legal officers. The online application process will begin on September 26 and the last date to apply is October 25, 2019.

Out of the 156 posts, 145 posts are for non TSP Regions while 11 posts are for TSP regions.

Eligibility:

Applicant must be Law Graduate from a University established by Law in India or its equivalent with three years course of proficiency(Professional) degree.

Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Age limit: 21 - 40 years

Selection Process: Written exam and interview. Written exam will be objective in nature. There will be four papers carrying a total of 200 marks. Each Paper shall be of 3 hours duration

Constitution of India with special emphasis on Fundamental Rights, Directive Principles and enforcement of rights through writs, Functioning of High Court and Supreme Court and attorney General.

Civil Procedure Code and Criminal, Procedure Code. Provisions required to be referred generally in Government Office will be given importance

Evidence Act, Limitation Act, Interpretation of Statutes, drafting and conveyancing.

Language :- Part-A General Hindi; Part-B General English

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 12:07 IST