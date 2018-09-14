RRB ALP answer key for Group C CBT released: How to raise objections and what to keep in mind

The answer key of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) first stage CBT for ALP and technicians Group C posts (CEN 01/2018) was released on Friday. The link to raise objections and check answer keys will remain active between 9am on September 14 to 11.55 pm on September 18.

How to raise objections and what to keep in mind:

The user ID to login into objection form will be the application sequence number given on your mobile at the time of registration and the password will be the one received by you on your e-mail ID.



Read the instructions carefully before raising objections. Go through the questions and answers carefully and raise objections only in English. Ambiguous objection may not be considered and objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives.



Objections once submitted cannot be edited. In the question paper view, the correct answer is marked by a green tick mark. The question ID, which is used for all references, is mentioned to the right of the question. The status of the question - whether you answered it or not, is also mentioned to the right of the question. The option you chose during the exam is also shown there. Give your reason for raising objection/s with valid explanation or reference for it to be considered.



The answers are based on provisional answer keys. The answers may change during objection management. The result of the CBT will be based on the final answer key.

RRB Group D:

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the admit card of the computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018). The admit card has been released only for candidates whose exam is between September 17 and October 16.



The CBT will start from September 17 and the e-admit card for the exam can be downloaded by candidates four days prior to the date of their test. This means that the admit card of candidates who have their CBT on September 17 can be downloaded from September 13.



RRB on Wednesday activated the mock link of the computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018). The links to check the application status has also been activated and candidates can select their RRB to log in and key in registration number and date of birth to check their status. The CBT will be of 90-minute duration and PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe will be given 120 minutes to answer the questions.

