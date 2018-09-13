Released: RRB Group D admit card 2018 out for Sept 17 CBT, here’s direct link to download e-call letter

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday released the admit card of the computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018). Candidates can access the admit card for the exam by clicking here. They can see the exam city, date details and download their e-admit card now. The link has been activated only for candidates whose exam is between September 17 and October 16. The link will be activated for the remaining candidates from September 13 onward.

The CBT will start from September 17 and the e-admit card for the exam can be downloaded by candidates four days prior to the date of their test. This means that the admit card of candidates who have their CBT on September 17 can be downloaded from September 13.

RRB on Wednesday activated the mock link of the computer-based test (CBT) for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018). The links to check the application status has also been activated and candidates can select their RRB to log in and key in registration number and date of birth to check their status.

The CBT will be of 90-minute duration and PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe will be given 120 minutes to answer the questions.

The examination will have 100 questions containing 25 from mathematics, 30 from general intelligence and reasoning, 25 from general science and 20 from general awareness and current affairs. The section wise distribution given is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

The registration process for this examination had started in February. The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is tentatively 62,907. The various posts to be filled are track maintainer Grade IV (trackman), gateman, pointsman, switchman, helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, porter etc.

Around 15 million candidates have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways. The railway board is presently conducting the CBT of candidates who have applied for the Group C posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians under CEN 01/2018.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 10:11 IST