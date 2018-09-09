RRB Group D 2018: Exam date and city released, here’s direct link to login and steps to check

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Sunday released the information regarding the exam date and city of candidates of computer based test (CBT) for recruitment of candidates for Level 1, Group D posts (CEN 02/2018). The exam city and exam date has been released for candidates scheduled to appear between September 17 and October 16, 2018. For all the remaining candidates it will be released from September 13 onward.

The CBT will start from September 17, while the mock link for CBT will be activated on September 10. The e-admit card for the exam can be downloaded by the candidate four day prior to the date of his CBT.

Candidates will have to login through the link provided on the official website of RRBs to know their exam city, date, session and downloading e-call letter and train travel authority (for SC/ST candidates only).

The RRB had earlier released details about the allotted section wise marks in the Computer Based Tests (CBT) for Group D exam.

According to the notification, the CBT will be of 90 minute duration. However, PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe will be given 120 minutes to answer the questions.

The examination will have a total of 100 questions containing 25 from mathematics, 30 from General intelligence and reasoning, 25 from general science and 20 from General awareness and current affairs. The section wise distribution given is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

The registration process for this examination had started in February. The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment is tentatively 62,907. The various posts to be filled are: Track maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Switchman, Helpers in electrical/engineering/mechanical/signal and telecommunication department, porter etc.

Around 15 million people have registered for Group C and D jobs advertised by the Indian Railways. The railway board is presently conducting the CBT of candidates who have applied for the Group C posts of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technicians under CEN 01/2018.

RRB Group D CBT: Steps to check exam date and city

1) Visit the official site of Indian Railways 2) Click on the link for recruitment 3) Click on the link for RRB Allahabad. 4) Click on the link for Candidate login to see exam city and date

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 19:39 IST