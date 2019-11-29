RRB ALP Technician Result 2019: Provisional panel for the posts released at rrbcdg.gov.in

education

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:48 IST

The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh on Friday released the provisional panel for recruitment to the post of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians 2019 (CEN-01/2018).

The provisional panel for ALP and Technicians Posts have been published on the basis of the performance of candidates in the first Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 9 to August 31, 2018, second stage CBT conducted from January 21, 2019 to January 23, 2019 and aptitude test on May 10, 2019 and Documents Verification (DV) of 5744 candidates conducted from June 16, 2019 to August 23, 2019 (DV of absentee candidates conducted on August 28 and 29, 2019).

The roll numbers of the candidates provided in the released provisional panel for ALP and Technicians posts are arranged horizontally in ascending order and not in order of merit.

The candidates as mentioned against each post are being recommended to Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Headquarters Office, Baroda House, New Delhi for appointment in the Railway.

Candidates may contact Deputy Chief Personnel Officer/R at Mobile No 9717630620, Email ID: dycpor@gmail.com in case they need any clarification or information.

The ALP Main Panel of 1308 candidates includes ALP Part Panel of 986 candidates earlier published on RRB Website on August 26, 2019.

Candidature of recommended candidates is purely provisional and is liable to be cancelled, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished by them in their online application or any malpractice on the part of them.

Note: Candidates should regularly visit RRB’s official website for latest updates.