RRB exam dates 2020 for Ministerial and Isolated categories posts released

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 10:12 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the tentative dates for conducting computer based test for RRB ministerial and isolated categories posts under CEN 03/2019. According to a notice released on Friday, the recruitment exam will be held between December 15 and 23, 2020.

Candidates who are registered for the exam will be able to check the exam city and date of CBT 10 days before the date of exam. The link for downloading the travelling pass for SC/ST candidates will also be uploaded on the website. The RRB call letters will be released four days before the exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Around two crore applications were received for the recruitment.

The scrutiny of applications was completed and the link to check application status was activated on October 15.