RRB Group D Result date: Latest update

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the result of the Group D examination in mid-February. Talking to Hindustan Times, Executive Director of RRB Angaraj Mohan said, “RRB Group D result is expected to be out around middle of February. “



When HT asked him if any exact date for result can be given, he said “recently we have released the answer key for the examination. Candidates will raise their objections and then we will have to complete the whole process of result preparation. So an exact date for the result announcement cannot be given at this moment. He however, said that the result of the RRB Group D examination is expected to be released in the middle of February.”

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Candidates can raise objections against the questions or the answer key until 23.59 hours on January 19.

The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

Fee: The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

