RRB Group D Result today, here’s list of websites with links to check your marks

The RRB Group D result will be announced on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Board after 3pm on Monday.

The examination was held between September 17 and December 17, 2018.

The list of candidates shortlisted for Physical Efficiancy Test (PET) will be available on the regional websites of the RRB from where the candidate has appeared. The shorlisting has been done on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates can view their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format.

Here are the regional websites of the RRB along with their links for checking Group D Results:

Link for RRB Ahmedabad: http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

Link for RRB Ajmer: http://rrbajmer.gov.in/

Link for RRB Allahabad: http://rrbald.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bangalore: http://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bhopal: http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

Link for RRB Bhubaneshwar: http://www.rrbbbs.gov.in/

Link for RRB Bilaspur: http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

Link for RRB Chandigarh: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Link for RRB Chennai: http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

Link for RRB Gorakhpur: http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

Link for RRB Guwahati: http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

Link for RRB Jammu: http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

Link for RRB Kolkata: http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

Link for RRB Malda: http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

Link for RRB Mumbai: http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

Link for RRB Muzaffarpur: http://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

Link for RRB Patna: http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

Link for RRB Ranchi: http://rrbranchi.gov.in/

Link for RRB Secunderabad: http://rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

Link for RRB Siliguri: http://www.rrbsiliguri.org/

Link for RRB Trivendrum: http://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

RRB Group D Result 2018-19: Steps to Check

1) Visit the regional official website of RRB from where you have appeared

2) Click on link for Group D CBT result

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth in DDMMYYYY format in the login page that opens

4) Download the result and take a printout

Earlier, RRB officials had said that the Group D results are expected to be be declared by February 28.

Candidates who clear this exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Female candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Document verification and medical test

The candidate who will qualify the PET will be called for document verification. Appointment of selected candidates is subject to their passing requisite Medical Fitness Test to be conducted by the Railway Administration, final verification of educational and community certificates and verification of antecedents character of the candidates.

RRB Group D: Final answer Key

RRB had on January 11 released the question paper of the CBT for Level 1 posts along with the option selected by the candidates and the correct answer tick marked on it. Raising objections window was closed on January 19.

Note: Visit the official website of RRB for latest news and updates.

First Published: Mar 04, 2019 14:38 IST