RRB JE CBT 2: City intimation, free train pass and mock test links activated, check here

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:51 IST

With just 10 days left for the RRB JE CBT 2 to begin, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to view exam city and date intimation letter for CBT 2nd stage for junior engineers (JE) recruitment on its official websites. RRB has also released the link to attempt mock test for the CBT 2nd stage.

The mock test for RRB JE CBT 2 will help the candidates to get the idea of how the computer based test will be conducted and the how to submit the responses on computer. Candidates are advised to attempt the mock test before they appear for the exam.

Candidates can check the intimation letters on their official website of their regional RRBs. The intimation letter will have the city of the exam center. However, the name of the venue will be mentioned in the admit card that will be issued later.

SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the e-Call letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. However, candidates should regularly visit the website of RRB as there can be failure in delivery of SMS/E-mail to the candidates due to reasons beyond control of RRBs.

Results of RRB JE CBT 1 has already been declared on August 13, 2019 and the CBT 2nd stage will be conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the CBT 1st stage can check their exam city and date for the second stage exam today.

A total of 1,88,616 candidates were shortlisted for the RRB JE 2nd Stage CBT exam.

Important Dates:

Download of e- Call Letter--------4 days prior to Second Stage CBT Date mentioned in Exam City and Date Intimation

Activation of Mock Link for Second Stage CBT -----------17-8-2019

5 Schedule of Second Stage CBT-------------- 28-8-2019 to 01-9-2019 (05 days)

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 11:50 IST