RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Check exam pattern, syllabus and other details

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official websites. Only 10 days are left to apply for the 13, 847 vacancies . The last date to apply is January 31.

The online application fee for the general category students is Rs 500 while reserved category applicants (SC/ST) have to pay Rs 250. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or SBI e-Challan.

Recruitment Process:

The recruitment process of RRB JE will involve two stages of exam: 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd stage CBT, and document verification/ medical examination as applicable. Selection will be as per merit, on the basis of CBTs.

1st Stage CBT Exam Pattern

Duration : 90 minutes (120 Minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with Scribe)

No of Questions : 100

“The 1st stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of a community, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against that community for all subsequent stages of recruitment process,” the notification reads.

RRB JE 1st stage CBT Exam Syllabus

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Mathematics : Number systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry, Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern.

General Intelligence and Reasoning : Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jum -bling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement – Arguments and Assumptions etc.

General Awareness : Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

General Science : Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences (up to 10th Standard CBSE syllabus.

2nd stage CBT Exam Pattern

Short listing of Candidates for the 2nd Stage CBT exam shall be based on the normalized marks obtained by them in the 1st Stage CBT Exam. Total number of candidates to be shortlisted for 2nd Stage shall be 15 times the community wise total vacancy of Posts notified against the RRB as per their merit in 1st Stage CBT. However, Railways reserve the right to increase/decrease this limit in total or for any specific category(s) as required to ensure availability of adequate candidates for all the notified posts.

Duration : 120 minutes (160 Minutes for eligible PwBD candidates accompanied with Scribe)

No of Questions : 150

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to General Awareness, Physics and Chemistry, Basics of Computers and Applications, Basics of Environment and Pollution Control and Technical abilities for the post.

RRB JE 2nd stage CBT Syllabus

General Awareness : Knowledge of Current affairs, Indian geography, culture and history of India including freedom struggle, Indian Polity and constitution, Indian Economy, Environmental issues concerning India and the World, Sports, General scientific and technological developments etc.

Physics and Chemistry: Up to 10th standard CBSE syllabus.

Basics of Computers and Applications: Architecture of Computers; input and Output devices; Storage devices, Networking, Operating System like Windows, Unix, Linux; MS Office; Various data representation; Internet and Email; Websites & Web Browsers; Computer Virus.

Basics of Environment and Pollution Control: Basics of Environment; Adverse effect of environmental pollution and control strategies; Air, water and Noise pollution, their effect and control; Waste Management, Global warming; Acid rain; Ozone depletion.

Technical Abilities: The educational qualifications mentioned against each post shown in Annexure-A, have been grouped into different exam groups as below. Questions on the Technical abilities will be framed in the syllabus defined for various Exam Groups given at Annexure-VII-A, B, C, D, E, F & G.

RRB JE recruitment: Details of vacancy

Junior Engineer- 13034

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)-49

Depot Material Superintendent-456

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant-94

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

RRB JEonline registration begins: January 2, 2019

RRB JE online registration ends: January 31, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode begins: January 2, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode ends: February 5, 2019

Payment of application fee through SBI Bank challan: January 2-February 4

Payment of application fee through post office challan: January 2-February 4

Last date for submission of applications: February 7

