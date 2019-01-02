RRB JE Recruitment 2019 : Registration begins today, check all other information here

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The application process has begun for the 14033 vacancies of junior engineer (JE) announced by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) . Candidates can apply for the vacancies online at the official website of RRB.

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) had released the official notification for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) on its official websites on December 29.

Click here to view the official notification for the recruitment of RRB JE. Candidates can read the official notification to know about details of vacancies, eligibility criteria, application process and important dates.

The online application process for the RRB JE recruitment will conclude on January 31, 2019.

The interested candidates can apply online for the 14033 vacancies online at the official websites of RRB. There are a total of 13034 vacancies for the post of junior engineer, 49 for junior engineer (information technology), 456 for depot material superintendent and 494 for chemical and metallurgical assistant.

The online application fee for the general category students is Rs 500 while reserved category applicants (SC/ST) have to pay Rs 250. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or SBI e-Challan.

RRB JE recruitment: Details of vacancy

Junior Engineer- 13034

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)-49

Depot Material Superintendent-456

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant-94

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

RRB JEonline registration begins: January 2, 2019

RRB JE online registration ends: January 31, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode begins: January 2, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode ends: February 5, 2019

Payment of application fee through SBI Bank challan: January 2-February 4

Payment of application fee through post office challan: January 2-February 4

Last date for submission of applications: February 7

RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Click here for the official notification

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of RRB

Click on online registration for RRB JE link flashing under the notice board section.

Select the RRB (region) you want to apply for.

Click on new registration

The online application form will be displayed

Fill the form correctly and submit.

Download the filled form on your computer for further reference.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Here’s the direct link to apply online

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 12:47 IST