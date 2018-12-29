RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Apply for 14033 vacancies for various posts in railways, important dates here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an official notification for recruitment of around 14,000 vacancies for the posts of junior engineer, depot material superintendent and chemical and metallurgical assistant in various zonal railways and production units.

The interested candidates can apply online for the 14033 vacancies online at the official websites of RRB. There are a total of 13034 vacancies for the post of junior engineer, 49 for junior engineer (information technology), 456 for depot material superintendent and 494 for chemical and metallurgical assistant.

Online application for these vacancies will commence from January 2, 2019 and conclude on January 31, 2019.

The online application fee for the general category students is Rs 500 while reserved category applicants (SC/ST) have to pay Rs 250. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or SBI e-Challan.

RRB JE recruitment: Details of vacancy

Junior Engineer-13034

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)-49

Depot Material Superintendent-456

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant-94

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

RRB JEonline registration begins: January 2, 2019

RRB JE online registration ends: January 31, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode begins: January 2, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode ends: February 5, 2019

Payment of application fee through SBI Bank challan: January 2-February 4

Payment of application fee through post office challan: January 2-February 4

Last date for submission of applications: February 7

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 08:04 IST