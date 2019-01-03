RRB JE Recruitment 2019 : Registration begins, here’s what to keep in mind before applying

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: The application process has begun for the 14033 vacancies of junior engineer (JE) announced by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) . If you are one of the candidates who are willing to apply for the vacancies, here’s what you can’t miss.

Eight things to keep in mind before you apply for RRB JE recruitment 2019:

1. Check RRB- wise vacancies for the qualification and reservation category of the candidate. The candidates should check the post parameter table and vacancy table in this centralised employment notice (CEN) to ascertain the vacancies notified against all RRBs for their qualification (Degree/Diploma) and ensure that the RRB to which they wish to fill in the online application is having vacancy for their discipline and community/category subject to eligibility in terms of age and medical standards.

Eligibility of the candidates will be considered only on the strength of the information furnished in the online application. After submission of application against this CEN RRBs shall not entertain any representation for modification of the information furnished in the application

2. Before applying, candidates should ensure that you fulfil all the eligibility norms including age, educational qualification(s) and medical standard(s).They should have requisite educational/technical qualifications from recognized Board/University/Institute as on the on the closing date for online registration (31.01.2019). Those awaiting results of the final examination for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply.

3. Candidates should enter their name, father’s name and date of birth as recorded in the matriculation/SSLC/High School Examination certificate or an equivalent Certificate only. In cases of name change, candidates should indicate their changed name only in the online application. However, other details should match with the matriculation or equivalent certificate. Date of such change or application for such change should be prior to the date of registration of online application.

4. Free Sleeper Class Railway Pass is admissible to SC/ST candidates. SC/ST candidates who wish to avail free travel authority will have to indicate ‘Yes’ in the relevant column in the online application. For such candidates, free sleeper class railway pass will be a part of e-call letter when they are called for various stages of recruitment namely, CBTs/DV etc., (as applicable) as per the details of valid Caste Certificate uploaded by them while submitting online application. It is the responsibility of the candidates availing free travel authority to give correct name of the Railway station in online application, failing which their travel authority may get rejected while obtaining reservation.

5.Scanned Documents in JPEG Format to be kept ready before filling the application. Candidate photograph in colour JPEG image of size 20KB to 50KB; candidate signature: JPEG image of size 10KB to 40KB; SC/ST certificate (Only for candidates seeking Free Travel Pass): JPEG image of size 50 to 100KB.

The colour photograph must have been taken on or after 01-10-2018 in a professional studio. Photographs taken using mobile and self-composed portraits may result in rejection of application.

6. Candidates are advised to keep their personal mobile number and personal valid e-mail ID active throughout the recruitment process, as all communications from RRBs will be sent only through SMS/e-mail. RRBs will not entertain any request for change of mobile number and e-mail address at any stage. Candidates are advised to note and preserve their registration number for further stages of recruitment process/ correspondence with RRB concerned.

The email ID used for the registration must be yours and unique. Also note that both the email and mobile number will be verified during the online application process with a One Time Password (OTP).

7. Your registration can be cancelled if your photo is invalid. The invalid photos include Black and White photo, photo wearing cap and/or Goggles, photos which are disfigured, small size photo, full body photo, photo showing only one side view of the face, unrecognisable photos, photostat copy of photo, group photo, selfie photo, photo taken by mobile, morphed photo and blank photo among others.

8. Multiple posts and other requirements have been notified in this CEN. The candidates are required to indicate their post-wise and Railway/PU-wise preferences very carefully. Options once exercised in the online application shall be final and no request for change shall be entertained. Therefore, candidates are advised to be careful in exercise of option for post(s) and railway(s)/PU(s).

RRBs will allot the post and the Railway/Production Unit to the selected candidates as per the preference of the candidates subject to merit and vacancy position. However in case of administrative exigencies/requirements, RRBs reserve the right to allot any post/Railway subject to the suitability of the candidate(s).

(With excerpts from RRB JE official notification)

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 11:29 IST