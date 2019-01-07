RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Check all details to modify online registration form, other details here

The application process has begun for the 13487 vacancies of junior engineer (JE) announced by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) . If you are one of the candidates have applied for the posts and made a mistake in your application form, don’t worry.

You can make changes in the details you have entered in the application form. According to the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) notification you cannot change the RRB (region), email ID or mobile number once you have submitted the form but other minor information can be corrected.

Here’s how to make minor corrections in the form even after you have submitted it:

After final submission of online application, in case the candidates wish to make minor changes to correct inadvertent errors in the application, the correction of data other than RRB, email and mobile number can be done easily. Applicant can make modification by paying the modification fee of Rs.100 that is non-refundable.

In the case of a candidate modifying his community from SC/ST to UR or OBC, he will have to pay the difference in examination fee of Rs.250 in addition to the modification fee.

Similarly, if candidate wish to switch from Ex.SM/PwBD/Female/Transgender to UR/OBC Non.Ex.SM/Non PwBD/ Male etc., he/ she will have to pay the difference in examination fee i.e., Rs.250 in addition to the modification fee.

The modification to the registration and application details can be done twice only, reads the official notification.

Step by step guide to make modification in the application form

Login at the official website of your RRB using your registration number and password

Pay modification fee through any of the modes available for actual examination fee payment.

Click on the ‘Modify Application’ Button.

Proceed with the changes intended as per instructions given and submit the application. Preserve the print out of latest application for record.

RRB JE 2019: Click here to view the official notification

