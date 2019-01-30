RRB JE Recruitment 2019 latest update: Check important dates, instruction and steps to apply here

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had invited application for junior engineer (JE) recruitment earlier on Janaury 2, 2019. The advertisement was released on December 29, 2019. A total of 14033 vacancies were announced in the advertisement but later it was reduced to 13, 847 vacancies.

Candidates now have only one day left to apply for the 13, 847 vacancies of junior engineer. The last date to apply in January 31, 2019.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Application Fee

The online application fee for the general category students is Rs 500 while reserved category applicants (SC/ST) have to pay Rs 250. The fee can be paid through debit card, credit card, net banking or SBI e-Challan.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Recruitment Process:

The recruitment process of RRB JE will involve two stages of exam: 1st stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd stage CBT, and document verification/ medical examination as applicable. Selection will be as per merit, on the basis of CBTs.

“The 1st stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards and/or minimum technical qualifications prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st stage exam shall be used only for short listing of candidates for 2nd stage exam as per their merit. Candidates who are shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT availing the reservation benefits of a community, PwBD and ExSM shall continue to be considered only against that community for all subsequent stages of recruitment process,” the notification reads.

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of RRB

Click on online registration for RRB JE link flashing under the notice board section.

Select the RRB (region) you want to apply for.

Click on new registration

The online application form will be displayed

Fill the form correctly and submit.

Download the filled form on your computer for further reference.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Details of vacancy

Junior Engineer- 12844

Junior Engineer (Information Technology)-29

Depot Material Superintendent- 227

Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant- 387

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Check revised vacancy notice here

RRB JE Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

RRB JE online registration begins: January 2, 2019

RRB JE online registration ends: January 31, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode begins: January 2, 2019

Payment of application fee through online mode ends: February 5, 2019

Payment of application fee through SBI Bank challan: January 2-February 4

Payment of application fee through post office challan: January 2-February 4

Last date for submission of applications: February 7

RRB JE Recruitment 2018: Click here for the official notification

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 12:31 IST