RRB Level 1 post recruitment 2019: RRC’s final decision on rejected applications on September 6

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:53 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued an important notice for the candidates whose application form for RRC CEN 01/2019 for level- 1 post was rejected.

Candidates who had complained about the rejection of their applications due to some discrepancy despite submitting everything correctly were given a second chance to submit their complaints online and assured that RRB will look into the applications again and intimate them about their final decision.

The link to submit the complaint was activated on August 17, at 12 noon and remained active till 11:59 pm of August 23. RRB in the previous notice had said that they will take the final decision by August 31, 2019 and intimate the complainants.

However, in the latest notice issued by RRB on September 2, it has been informed that the decision will be a bit delayed. They will intimate the candidates about their status of application forms on September 6.

According to the notice, RRB is still scrutinising the complaints and will take some more time to give the final decision.

