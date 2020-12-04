e-paper
RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020 released

RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020: According to the schedule, the Computer Based examination will be conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:29 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday announced the RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories exam schedule 2020 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the Computer Based examination will be conducted from December 15 to 18, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts. Candidates will have to report for shift 1 at 9am, gate will be closed at 10am. The shift 1 exam will commence at 10:30 am and the duration of the examination will be 90 minutes. However, 30 minutes extra time is eligible for PwBD candidates with a scribe. The reporting time for shift 2 will be 1:30pm, gate closure time will be 2:30 pm. The shift 2 exam will begin at 3pm.

Shift-wise time table:

Hindustantimes

“The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from 05.12.2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs,” reads the official notice.

For further details and updates, the candidates are advised to visit only official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from time to time.

