RRB NTPC, Level 1 posts Recruitment 2019: Application begins today, know when and how to apply

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) have issued the detailed notification for the vacancies online. The application process for the posts will begin from today, March 1. The application link will be activated at 4 pm.

Earlier, the application process for the recruitment was scheduled to begin from February 28 which was postponed to March 1. The last date to apply is March 31.Closing date for depositing application fee is April 5, 2019. The tentative date for the examination is between the month of June to September 2019.

The minimum qualification required for the posts is Class 12 (intermediate) pass. While for some posts, the minimum qualification is Graduation.

Exam Pattern

For all the notified posts under CEN 01/2019, candidates will have questions related to general awareness, maths and general intelligence and reasoning for a total of 100 marks. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Selection procedure

Candidates will have to qualify 1st and 2nd stage of CBT exam of 100 and 120 marks, respectively followed by a skill test, document verification, medical examination.

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Visit the official website of your respective RRB

Under the latest update section find CEN 01/2019 application link on the homepage

Click on the application link

Fill in the required details in the application form

Upload a scanned picture of yours and your signature

Click on Submit

Pay online the application fee

Save and print the e- challan of your payment.

After you submit the form download a preview of your form and take its print out for further references.

Here’s the direct link to RRB NTPC official recruitment notice

Out of the 1,30,000 vacancies, 100,000 vacancies are for level-1 posts and the rest 30,000 are for paramedical staff, non-technical popular categories (NTPC), ministerial and isolated categories.

The detailed notification about the vacancies will be released on the regional websites of RRBs and RRCs on the opening date of registration of online application of respective Centralised Employment Notice (CEN).

Other details and exam pattern, dates of exams will be available only after the official notification is released on the website.

Under NTPC category, candidates can apply for posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Under paramedical staff category, Vacancy for Staff Nurse, Health and Malaria Inspector, Pharmacist, ECG Technician, Lab Assistant, Lab Superintendent etc are available, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories include vacancies for Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi) etc.

The Level 1 posts category includes vacancy for Track maintainance Grade IV, Helper/assistant in various technical department, assistant Pointsman and and level 1 posts in other departments.

The detailed official notification will provide further information on eligibility conditions for each positions. The application fee for general candidates is Rs 500 and for candidates from reserved category it is Rs 250.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 11:02 IST