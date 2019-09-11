RRB Paramedical Recruitment: Document verification schedule, e- call letter released

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule of document verification for paramedical recruitment. Candidates who have cleared the computer based test (CBT) of which the result was declared on September 9, 2019 will have to appear for document verification (DV) process. Candidates can download their call letters online.

The DV process will begin on September 19 and end on September 21. Candidates can check the exact date and time for the DV process in the given schedule and download the e-call letter for the same.

These candidates are advised to report to Shambhunath Institute of Engineering & Technology (SIET), Jhalwa, Prayagraj -(Allahabad) – 221304 as per the scheduled date & time mentioned below.

SMS/E-mail alerts are being sent to candidates’ registered mobile No./ email ID for downloading their e- call letter from RRB’s website from 11-09-2019.

Check full schedule here

List of documents required:

1. Matriculation / High School Examination certificate or equivalent Certificate as proof of date of birth and Matriculation qualification. (the candidate’s name and the father’s /mother’s name mentioned in the application will be verified with reference to the names mentioned in this certificate).

2.10+2 / Inter / Higher Secondary / PUC (As Applicable)

3. Diploma / Degree Certificate with Semester wise Mark sheets and Experience/Registration certificates(As applicable in compliance to the minimum educational qualification prescribed for the post)

4. SC / ST certificate in the format as per Annexure-I.

5. OBC-NCL certificate in the format as per Annexure-II.

6. Non-creamy layer declaration by OBC candidates as per Annexure –IIA.

7. Minority Community Declaration on Non-Judicial Stamp paper as per Annexure – IV.

8. Income & Asset Certificate for Economically Weaker Section Annexure III

9. Income certificate for waiving examination fees for Economically Backward classes as per Annexure III A / BPL Card / Izzat MST.

10. Original Discharge Certificate, Ex Servicemen book, Identity card for Ex-Serviceman clearly mentioning the reason of discharge and other details.

11. For Ex Servicemen candidates who secured Civil employment after applying for this CEN, acknowledged copy of the Declaration submitted to the Civil Employer giving details of application against this CEN along with NOC- Annexure VII

12. Medical Certificate for Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) as per Annexures V(A), V(B), V(C)

13. No Objection Certificate(NOC) for Serving Employees with Date of Appointment.

14.Gazette Notification and/or any legal document in case of formal change of name as mentioned in para 1.7 of General Instructions of the CEN 02/2019.

15. J&K Domicile Certificate.

16. Certificate of eligibility from Government of India as per para 4(i)(f) of CEN 02/2019on Nationality (For candidates other than citizen of India).

17. Decree of Divorce/Judicial separation from the Competent Court of Law as applicable in case of divorcee/judicially separated women and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried.

18. Death certificate of spouse in case of widow candidates and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried.

19. The educational qualification certificates viz., provisional or Regular Degree / Diploma /HSC (10+2) etc should contain the date of issue. In case, date of issue of these certificates is after the closing date of Notification, then the consolidated marks sheet with date of declaration of the final qualifying exam or individual marks sheets of all the semesters with date of declaration of each semester results should be submitted. In case of non-availability of date in any of these certificates, then a certificate indicating date of declaration of result from the Technical Board/Council / University to this effect should be produced at the time of DV.

20. 6 passport size colour photographs not more than one month old

21. In case of variation in spelling in name, fathers name in the on-line application and original certificates / documents, candidates are required to submit relevant affidavit executed before Magistrate or Notary on required stamp papers stating that the referred person in certificate(s) is one & same on the date of verification.

22. Aadhar Card / e-Aadhar card

23. Any other relevant certificate /testimonials/documents available with the candidate.

24. The candidate should also bring two(2) sets of clear & legible self-attested photocopies each of the original certificates / documents mentioned above against (i) to (xxiii)(As applicable) in A4 size Paper.

Candidature of the candidates failing to produce the above mentioned original certificates on the date of document verification, is liable to be rejected and no further correspondence will be entertained in the matter.

