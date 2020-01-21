e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Education / RRC Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 2562 apprentices vacancies closes soon

RRC Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 2562 apprentices vacancies closes soon

Candidates who have passed class 10th can apply for the vacancies. Applicants should also have a national trade certificate in the concerned language. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 21, 2020 14:38 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
RRC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

The last date to apply for the RRC Apprentice recruitment 2020 is tomorrow, January 22, 2020. The registration process to fill 2562 vacancies of apprentices had started on December 23, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at rrccr.com on or before January 22, 2020, until 5pm.

Candidates who have passed class 10th can apply for the vacancies. Applicants should also have a national trade certificate in the concerned language.

Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100.

The posts include electrician, mechanist, fitter, painter, carpenter, tailor etc. Candidates can apply online at rrccr.com.

No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
Arvind Kejriwal’s nomination filing delayed, AAP blames BJP
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
‘Protest as much as you can, CAA won’t be taken back’: Amit Shah
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
JNU decision to hike fees arbitrary, says students’ union, moves HC
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Won’t apologise’: Rajini on controversy around remarks against Periyar
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
‘Won’t tolerate Shivaji’s insult’: Sanjay Raut on morphed video of PM Modi
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
Qualcomm’s new mobile processors embrace ISRO’s GPS-alternative NavIC
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News