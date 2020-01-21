RRC Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 2562 apprentices vacancies closes soon

education

The last date to apply for the RRC Apprentice recruitment 2020 is tomorrow, January 22, 2020. The registration process to fill 2562 vacancies of apprentices had started on December 23, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at rrccr.com on or before January 22, 2020, until 5pm.

Candidates who have passed class 10th can apply for the vacancies. Applicants should also have a national trade certificate in the concerned language.

Candidates should be aged between 15 and 24 years. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100.

The posts include electrician, mechanist, fitter, painter, carpenter, tailor etc. Candidates can apply online at rrccr.com.

No Hostel accommodation will be provided and selected candidates will have to make their own arrangement during their training.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.