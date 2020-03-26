South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 617 vacancies of ALP, Clerk and Junior Engineer

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:05 IST

Railway Recruitment Cell, South Eastern Railway has invited online applications for recruitment against 617 vacancies of various posts including junior engineer, assistant loco pilot and clerk. Candidates can apply online at rrcser.co.in before April 23.

There a total of 324 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot.(ALP), eight vacancies of junior engineer and 285 vacancies of clerk.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Loco Pilot: Candidates who have passed class 10th (matriculation) exam and possess an ITI trade certificate can apply for ALP posts. Those who have a diploma or degree in electrical, mechanical, electronic or automobile engineering can also apply for the post.

Comml. Cum Ticket Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist: Applicant should have passed class 12th its equivalent.

Senior Comml.cum Ticket Clerk:Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent.

Senior Clerk Cum Typist: Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree or its equivalent also a typing proficiency in English/ Hindi on Computer is essential.

JE (P.Way), JE (Works): Applicant should have three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or B.Sc in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

JE (Signal), JE (Tele): Applicant should have three years of diploma in Electrical / Electronics/ Information Technology/ Communication Engineering from a recognized University.

Candidates will have to appear for a computer based test and document verification and typing proficiency test (wherever required).

Candidate must be between 18 and 42 years of age. Check official notification for relaxation in upper age limit.

Click here for official notification