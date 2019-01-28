RSMSSB admit card 2018 released, taabiz, earrings, mufflers banned

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for the 2018 Lab Assistant recruitment on January 25, 2019.Candidates can download their admit card from its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB will conduct the Lab Assistant exam on February 3, 2019 from 11 am to 2 pm. There are a total of 1200 vacancies for the post of lab assistant.

The applications for the post were invited in the month of May, 2018.Candidates are advised to bring a copy of any government authorised ID Proof like Aadhar, Pan Card, driving license etc. with a colourful photograph (of candidates) and a ballpoint pen.

No ornaments allowed

Female candidates are advised not to wear any ornaments like earring, bracelets, rings except the normal bangle or the Laah bangles. Any taabiz, shawl, muffler, handbags, pins etc will not be allowed.

How to download RSMSSB 2018 Lab Assistant admit card:

Visit the RSMSSB official website.

Click on admit card button on the home page.

Click on the link for downloading admit card for Lab Assistant position.

The page will open detailing the recruitment drive. Click on ‘Get Admit Card’ button on the right panel.

Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

The admit card will be displayed. Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 12:07 IST