RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Online application for 11, 255 jobs to open from May 10

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has invited applications for 11, 255 vacancies for the post of LDC/junior assistant in departments/offices under state government, RPSC and government secretariat, Rajasthan.

Candidates who are interested can register here and apply online from May 10. The last date for applying is June 8, 2018. Details about application fees, age limit and vacant posts can be accessed in the official notification here.

The exam will be held in September and the admit card will be released 10 to 15 days before the exam date.

Here’s how to apply online once the application begins from May 10:

* Log onto the Board’s official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

* Click on ‘apply online’

* Click on online application to fill out the application form

* The applicant will be directed to a page where those registering for the first time have to click on ‘Apply online’. Already registered candidates can simply sign in with their application number and password.

* Carefully fill in all information, upload photo and click submit

* Pay the application fee online

* Submit the application

* Take a print out of the application