RSOS 12th Result: 34.82% students clear Class 12 exam, girls fare better than boys

Education minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Thursday declared the class 12 results of Rajasthan State Open School. The overall pass percentage for the examination is 34.82%. The pass percentage for boys is 30.18%, while for the girls it is 39.63%.

In all, 61,181 students registered for the class 12 open school examination and 60,709 appeared. Of them, 21,138 students, including 11,810 females, passed the examination.

Parakram Singh Shkehawat of Jaipur scored 87.20% marks, which was highest among the male students. Venus Bishnoi of Sriganganagar scored the highest marks among the female candidates scoring 81.80%.

“The students who have scored less marks need not be disheartened and should give a new start for the exams ahead in life,” he said.

Dotasra declared to hike the money of Eklavya and Meera Awards to ~21,000, which will also be provided to meritorious students of the open school.

“Quality education is a priority for the state government. It is the result of taking steps to improve the quality of education that in such a short span of time, we received very good result for all the exams including open schooling. The RBSE results this year have also been declared early in comparison to the past year,” said Dotasra.

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:56 IST