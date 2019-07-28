RSS-linked education body to develop global university ranking system

education

The Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), focusing on revamping the academic ecosystem by developing India-centric research, is learnt to be drawing up a blueprint of a university ranking system termed the Global University Ranking Utility (GURU).

With the system slated for April 2020 launch, the BSM is learnt to be conducting trials on this design. According to reports, the ranking system, being developed by academicians from various institutes across India, will be brought in operation on the 50th anniversary of the RSS’ academic arm.

The trial runs would be conducted first on the universities that have entered into an MoU with the Research For Resurgence Foundation (RRF), a venture of the BSM, and launched on a non-governmental ranking portal.

The BSM had launched a research initiative in 2016 to create a platform for socially relevant research ideas rooted in the “Bharatiya Integrated Perspective”, which would help in stabilizing their mission of a “Bharatiya Education System”.

Currently renowned rankings like Times Higher Education, QS ranking, Shanghai ranking etc, are followed by students across the globe.

Research, teaching and reputation comprises the parameters of university rankings in the Indian higher education system. These academic aspects are used to measure and compare the institutional quality. The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is the mechanism for measuring quality.

