Sanskrit likely to be taught in govt primary schools: Himachal CM

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly had in February passed a Bill to make Sanskrit the second official language of the state.

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:24 IST
Shimla
To help Sanskrit regain its lost glory, efforts will be made to teach the language in government primary schools of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

He was speaking at the ‘Sanskrit Abhinandan Samaroh’ organised by various organisations as part of the ‘Sanskrit Week’ (August 7-13) celebrations.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly had in February passed a Bill to make Sanskrit the second official language of the state.

Sanskrit will be popularised in Himachal Pradesh... the language was considered to be “Dev Bhasha” or the language of the gods by ancient Indians, Thakur said.

Sanskrit is also the most computer enabled language of the world, he said, adding that efforts would be made to teach the language in government primary schools.

State Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said Sanskrit mantras are recited by millions of Hindus and most temple functions are conducted entirely in Sanskrit, often Vedic in form.

Sanskrit is the main language spoken in a village of Himachal Pradesh’s tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, he added.

