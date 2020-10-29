e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Goa CM Sawant meets villagers opposing IIT campus project

Goa CM Sawant meets villagers opposing IIT campus project

Sawant assured residents of Melualim village in North Goa district that the project would be taken forward only after taking them into confidence.

education Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:29 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Panaji
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.
Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant.(ANI file )
         

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday visited a village in Sattari taluka to meet the tribals who are opposing a proposed IIT campus in their area.

Sawant assured residents of Melualim village in North Goa district that the project would be taken forward only after taking them into confidence.

“We will form a committee of 15 people who will discuss the project with me. All the issues raised by locals over the project would be addressed,” said Sawant.

The villagers, however, refused to withdraw their agitation, saying their single-point demand is that the state government shift the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus project from their village.

Sawant told the villagers that the state government is ready to rehabilitate those who would be affected by the project and would also regularise the land titles, which has been pending since long.

The chief minister said the villagers would benefit out of the project.

“Under no circumstances, we will force the project on the people,” he said.

The locals have been opposing the project, under which the IIT campus is proposed to be set up on 10 lakh square metre land in Melaulim village.

During the interaction with the chief minister, the locals unanimously said they are not interested in the project being taken up in their village.

tags
top news
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In