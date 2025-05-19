SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: How to check Mains result when out

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: Know where and how to check marks when announced (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

SBI Clerk Main Result 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India will announce the SBI Clerk Mains result 2025 on its official website. There is no official confirmation about the result date yet and the board is also unlikely to share the date and time ahead of results. When declared, candidates can check the SBI Clerk Mains results at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings....Read More

The examination was held on APril 10 and 12. There were 190 questions for 200 marks and questions were from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude.

In the objective tests, wrong answers result in negative marks. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned to the question will be deducted. The exam lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The SBI Clerk Prelims exam was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The result was declared on March 28, 2025.

Candidates who passed the Prelims examination were eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies this year.

SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025: Steps to download when out