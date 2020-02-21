SBI Clerk Waiting List 2019 released, check details here

education

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 12:36 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a waiting list against non- joining and resignations for recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) 2019. Candidates who were waiting for the waiting list can check it on the official website at sbi.co.in/careers.

A large number of candidates have provisionally been selected from the wait list.

“The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS separately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your State,” the official notice reads.

SBI had conducted the recruitment drive against 8653 vacancies. Out of the total 8653 vacancies, there are 3674 for general category, 853 for EWS, 1361 for SC, 799 for CT and 1966 for OBC category candidates .

SBI clerk preliminary exam result was declared on July 24. Candidates who had cleared the PT had to appear for its main exam. The SBI clerk final result 2019 was declared on October 29.

The Selection is Provisional and subject to:

i) Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s)

ii) Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/03 dated 12.04.2019.

iii) Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

What is Wait List:

The official notification for SBI clerk recruitment has mentioned about the wait list.

“A wait list of up to 50% of vacancies (State-category wise) will be maintained. Candidates will be released from this waitlist on quarterly basis against non-joining and resignation out of the current batch only, subject to the candidates securing minimum qualifying marks as may be stipulated by the Bank for selection. This wait list will be valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of final result,” the official notification reads.