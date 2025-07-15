SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: Prelims call letters expected in July 3rd or 4th week

SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the Probationary Officers (PO) Prelims admit card soon. When released, candidates can download the SBI PO Prelims admit card or call letter from sbi.co.in. As per the exam notification, SBI will release admit cards for the PO Prelims exam in the third or fourth week of July 2025. The Prelims examination will be held in July/August, and the results will be announced in August/September....Read More

SBI PO Mains admit cards or call letters will be issued in August/September, and the exam will take place in September. The result will be declared in September or October.

The psychometric test, interview, and group Exercises will be held in October or November.

This recruitment drive is for 541 Probationary Officer vacancies at SBI, 500 of which are regular and 41 of which are backlog vacancies.

